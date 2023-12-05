Superior sourdough sandwiches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving delicious sourdough sandwiches, look no further than recently opened Hungry Jon’s Place, located close to Don Quijote on Kaheka Street. Read more

“We serve three to four different sandwiches per day, along with a soup of the day — and possibly a dessert, if we’re feeling festive,” explains business owner Jon Talaro. “I’m in love with the flexibility of taking the menu in any direction that compels us, but for now, grilled sourdough sandwiches are our focus.

“It was my wife’s idea to use a name that’s been my email address since I was a kid,” he adds. “She thought it was fitting. I do love to eat, and I’m always hungry so I went with it.”

Sandwiches ($10) include What the Cluck — herb-baked boneless chicken thighs, double garlic confit mayo, tomatoes, black olives, soy balsamic mushrooms, sauteed spinach and mozzarella cheese — Kalua-Yaki, which features kalua pork drizzled with homemade teriyaki sauce, and the Landshark. The latter features sweet gochujang ahi poke with imitation crab, green and white onions, kalua pork, pickled jalapeños, taegu, cucumbers, kaiware daikon sprouts and mozzarella cheese.

“For a limited time, until Jan. 1, our sandwiches will be $10 each, our soup of the day is $5 and desserts are $2.50,” Talaro says. “After our soft opening, we will increase the prices of our sandwiches by $3 each at most, and other items by $2 at most, depending on the ingredients.”

The biz also has some menu items in its “test phase,” such as a pot roast sandwich — mustard-rubbed braised chuck roast topped with soy balsamic mushrooms, julienned white onions, homemade creamy horseradish sauce, cheddar and Muenster cheese — and maple-bourbon smoked salmon melt with horseradish, capers, julienned red onions and mozzarella cheese.

“We are a small operation, so we have to limit orders to six sandwiches per order to ensure freshness and quality,” Talaro says.

For updates on the food truck’s location, follow the biz on Instagram (@hungryjonsplace).

Hungry Jon’s Place

801 Kaheka St., Honolulu

Call: 808-778-4443

Instagram: @hungryjonsplace

How to order: In person or call/text 808-778-4443

How to pay: Cash, Venmo and credit cards accepted