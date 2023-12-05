comscore Air Force prosecutor accused of luring underage girl for sex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Air Force prosecutor accused of luring underage girl for sex

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

A 42-year-old U.S. Air Force attorney who prosecuted child sex crimes was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl online into an intimate relationship. Read more

