comscore Commemorations for Dec. 7 planned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Commemorations for Dec. 7 planned

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

This week the Navy and the National Park Service are honoring the 82nd anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other military installations across Hawaii by the Japanese navy. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Scroll Up