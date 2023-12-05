Commemorations for Dec. 7 planned

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week the Navy and the National Park Service are honoring the 82nd anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other military installations across Hawaii by the Japanese navy.

Events will be held at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and on Ford Island. Events at the National Memorial will be open to the general public, while events on Ford Island will require base access to reach.

A remembrance ceremony will be held today at the USS Utah Memorial on Ford Island from 5 to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday the main commemoration event will take place in the morning at the National Memorial, with doors opening at 6 a.m. and the event going from 7:50 to 9 a.m. In the afternoon from 1 to 2, another ceremony will take place at the USS Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island.

On Saturday the National Memorial will partner with the National Park Service Submerged Resource Center to do a “virtual interactive live dive” of the USS Arizona with divers from the NPS supported and accompanied by the Navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One. The dive will be live­streamed and available for viewing in the theater at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center from noon to 1 p.m.