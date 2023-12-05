Kokua Line: Where is city getting cash for rental aid?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the city’s rent relief, where are they getting the money? Will our property taxes be used? Also, is this still for economic damage from the pandemic and lockdown? Nearly four years later?

Answer: You are referring to Oahu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program, which has temporarily reopened to new applicants only. This program is federally funded — Oahu property tax proceeds won’t be used. Eligibility does require the household to have suffered economic harm since March 13, 2020, which is the day then-President Donald Trump first declared COVID-19 a national emergency (that declaration was extended by President Joe Biden and ended on April 10, 2023).

“We are using money from the city’s share of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. No state or local funds will be used,” Patrick Williams, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization, said in an email. (For details about how SLFRF can be used, including a link to the 2023 Interim Final Rule, go to 808ne.ws/3TcsrgA.)

As for the RURP application process, an in-person event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Catholic Charities Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call 808-940-5209, 808-940-6993, 808-940-2838, 808-728-3508 or 808-741-6966, or email RURPhelp@catholiccharitieshawaii.org, the news release said.

RURP is for renters struggling with housing costs who also meet income limits and other eligibility rules, which are spelled out at revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp. Eligible applicants can qualify for up to six months of help paying rent and utilities, the news release said.

Q: Isn’t there a city bus to Hanauma Bay?

A: No, not anymore. Route 22 was permanently discontinued during the pandemic.

Q: Also, can Hawaii residents still get in without a reservation?

A: Yes, “Hawaii residents with valid photo identification may access the nature preserve without a reservation during public hours of operation,” according to Hanauma Bay’s website, honolulu.gov/parks-hbay/home.html. Entry for them is free. Hawaii ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or school ID is required. Prior to July, free kamaaina entry without a reservation was allowed only until 9 a.m.

Kawailoa Transfer Station

The Kawailoa Transfer Station in Haleiwa will be closed to the public, private haulers and city haulers on Wednesday from 7 to 11 a.m. and on Monday for the whole day, Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services announced. This waste drop-off location, used by residential and commercial users, is usually open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, according to the ENV website.

“During these closure periods, the public is kindly requested to either hold their trash until the transfer station reopens or utilize an alternative city disposal location,” ENV said in a news release. For alternative locations, see 808ne.ws/3Gs2txJ.

While Kawailoa is closed, crews will pour concrete for a new load-out and office building on the site, “ensuring improved operational efficiency and service capabilities,” ENV said.

Auwe

I am not going to apologize for being appalled that a homeless encampment seems to be taking shape near Maunalua Bay. East Oahu residents have worked for generations to preserve this scenic stretch for use by the public — all the public. People should not be allowed to “camp” indefinitely. — A reader

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the McKinley High School Music Club. These high school students took the time Saturday to perform and to bring holiday cheer to the patients at the Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. — Sincerely, Gail F.

