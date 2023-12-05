comscore Mechanical issues reportedly force emergency hard landing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mechanical issues reportedly force emergency hard landing

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A downed civil aircraft came to a rest Monday at an empty lot on Kapolei Kai Street in Campbell Industrial Park.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM An FAA official surveyed the scene, above.

A 77-year-old man was taken in serious condition to a hospital Monday after the pilot of a small plane apparently performed an emergency landing at a construction site in Kapolei. Read more

