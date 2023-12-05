Navy plane ‘pulverized’ coral in Kaneohe Bay, state divers say
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY DMA PACIFIC
Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox discusses the recovery and salvage efforts of the downed Navy plane in Kaneohe Bay.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the P-8A Poseidon airplane that skidded off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii sat on the runway Monday.
COURTESY DLNR
Damage to a coral reef in Kaneohe Bay was surveyed Monday by state divers.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, commander, Carrier Strike Group Three, spoke Monday at a news conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree