Coldwell Banker Realty has hired two new independent agents at its Diamond Head-Kahala firm:

>> Ahra Cho previously worked for an import, wholesale trading and retail company in South Korea. Cho earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of the Pacific.

>> Sunny Unga most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Pacific Image Properties.

