comscore Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii donates surfboards to fire victims | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii donates surfboards to fire victims

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii announced on Monday the donation of surfboards to Lahainaluna and Maui Preparatory Academy as part of DACH’s Luna Strong Campaign. Read more

Previous Story
Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas
Next Story
Television and radio – December 5, 2023

Scroll Up