Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii donates surfboards to fire victims

The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii announced on Monday the donation of surfboards to Lahainaluna and Maui Preparatory Academy as part of DACH’s Luna Strong Campaign.

Hawaii pro surfers Carissa Moore and Ezekiel Lau will donate and present the surfboards to the 22 surf team members and coaches who lost their homes and belongings in the Maui wildfires Wednesday at Lahainaluna’s Sue Cooley Stadium.

Moore is a five-time World Surf League champion, and Lau is a long time competitor in the WSL tour. Both surfers are from Oahu.

“Carissa and Zeke join the list of local sports luminaries who’ve already supported the Luna Strong campaign, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Quarterback, Marcus Mariota, Toronto Raptors General Manager, Bobby Webster, NBC Sports’ Mark Rolfing (PGA Golf), and former Major Leaguer, Shane Victorino,” DACH president Keith Amemiya said in a press release.