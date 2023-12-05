comscore Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll new No. 1; Kailua now No. 2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll new No. 1; Kailua now No. 2

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Maybe this is the year of musical chairs. Or maybe it is the year Maryknoll asserts control. The undefeated Spartans collected eight out of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media to bump Saint Louis from the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas
Next Story
Television and radio – December 5, 2023

Scroll Up