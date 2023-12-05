Boys basketball top 10: Maryknoll new No. 1; Kailua now No. 2

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe this is the year of musical chairs. Or maybe it is the year Maryknoll asserts control. The undefeated Spartans collected eight out of 12 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media to bump Saint Louis from the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Maryknoll (5-0) had a bye week, but had enough of a resume to convince voters after Saint Louis tumbled. The Crusaders lost to University in overtime, 67-64, at the Surfrider Holiday Classic on Thursday. Saint Louis then met Kohala, which beat University in the Division II state final last February. Kohala led 24-18 at the half, but Crusaders coach Dan Hale ignited his team at the break.

Saint Louis went on a resounding 39-2 run against the smaller Cowboys en route to a 57-31 win. The next night, the Crusaders stifled Baldwin 67-13 in the fifth-place game. Over the span of six quarters, they permitted just 20 points.

Kailua beat Waipahu 60-38, Kamehameha 58-30 and University 45-37 to capture its Surfrider Holiday Classic title. The Surfriders collected two first-place votes and leap-frogged from No. 5 to No. 2.

Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis didn’t slip too far, landing at No. 3. Leilehua, which was unbeaten at the James Alegre Invitational, moved up two notches to No. 5.

University vaulted into the Top 10 at No. 8 after posting the win over Saint Louis and two victories over Campbell. The Jr. ‘Bows are the only Division II team in the rankings.

The busy holiday season gets downright clustered this week with four boys tournaments on Oahu along with the girls’ ‘Iolani Prep Classic. The Moanalua Invitational tips off on Wednesday and features five Top 10 teams, including No. 1 Maryknoll and No. 2 Kailua.

The Kaimuki Invitational, the Merv Lopes Hoops Classic at Farrington and the Punahou Invitational begin on Thursday. The top teams at Kaimuki’s tournament include No. 5 Leilehua and Rocklin (Calif.). At Farrington, Saint Louis will battle Liberty (Nev.), while No. 9 Kahuku meets D-II state-title contender Kapaa.

At Punahou, No. 4 Mililani, which received one first-place vote this week, takes on rapidly improving Mid-Pacific. The tourney also features OIA title darkhorse Kalaheo, while high-scoring Nanakuli plays host Punahou.

At Baldwin, the Ka‘apuni Tournament includes Corona (Calif.), Kohala and Konawaena.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (8) (5-0) 115 2

> bye

> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday

> next: vs. Campbell, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kailua, Thursday

> next: vs. Roosevelt (Calif.), Saturday

2. Kailua (2) (6-1) 86 5-T

> def. Waipahu, 60-38

> def. No. 5 Kamehameha, 58-30

> def. University, 45-37

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Thursday

> next: vs. Seaside (Ore.), Friday

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Saturday

3. Saint Louis (1) (3-1) 80 1

> lost to University, 67-64 (OT)

> def. Kohala, 57-31

> def. Baldwin, 67-13

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday

> next: TBD, Friday

> next: TBD, Saturday

4. Mililani (1) (5-1) 72 3

> def. Kalaheo, 73-62

> def. Lahainaluna, 67-63

> def. Moanalua, 59-48

> lost to No. 4 Punahou, 52-38

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday

> next: TBD, Friday

> next: TBD, Saturday

5. Leilehua (6-1) 69 7-T

> def. No. 4 Punahou, 61-59

> def. Moanalua, 61-50

> def. Western Christian (Ore.), 68-54

> next: vs. Damien, Thursday

> next: TBD, Friday

> next: TBD, Saturday

6. Punahou (3-1) 62 4

> lost to No. 7 Leilehua, 61-59

> def. Western Christian (Ore.), 78-43

> def. Radford, 62-30

> def. No. 3 Mililani, 52-38

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Thursday

> next: TBD, Friday

> next: TBD, Saturday

7. (tie) ‘Iolani (5-1) 54 7-T

> def. Radford, 54-28

> def. Roosevelt, 43-29

> def. Western Christian (Ore.), 35-32

> def. Lahainaluna, 68-33

> next: vs. Seaside (Ore.), Wednesday

> next: at Moanalua, Friday

> next: vs. Kailua, Saturday

7. (tie) University (5-1) 54 7-T

> def. No. 10 Campbell, 55-44

> def. No. 1 Saint Louis, 67-64 (OT)

> def. No. 10 Campbell, 60-49

> lost at No. 5 Kailua, 45-37

> next: bye

9. Kahuku (5-0) 34 9

> def. Waiakea, 58-22

> won at Hilo, 69-33

> won at Keaau, 65-28

> next: vs. Kapaa, Thursday

> next: TBD, Friday

> next: TBD, Saturday

10. Kamehameha (3-3) 22 5-T

> def. Baldwin, 67-38

> lost to No. 5 Kailua, 58-30

> def. No. 10 Campbell, 60-37

> next: at Moanalua, Wednesday

> next: vs. Roosevelt (Calif.), Thursday

> next: vs. Kalaheo, Saturday

No longer in Top 10: Campbell (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Kalaheo 7, Campbell 3, Kapaa 2.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Moanalua Invitational

Seaside (Ore.) vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Moanalua, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Ka‘apuni Tournament (Baldwin)

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin gym

Kohala at Seabury Hall, 7 p.m.

Kaimuki Invitational

Molokai vs. Kalani, 3:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

Leilehua vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m.

Rocklin (Calif.) vs. Kapolei, 8 p.m.

Merv Lopes Hoops Classic (Farrington)

Roosevelt vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis vs. Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Farrington vs. Pearl City, 8 p.m.

Moanalua Invitational

Seaside (Ore.) at Moanalua, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt (Calif.) vs. Campbell, 6:30 p.m.