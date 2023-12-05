comscore Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani maintains hold of top spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani maintains hold of top spot

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

Another week, another sweep for No. 1 ‘Iolani. The Raiders outlasted San Juan Hills (Calif.) in overtime 53-49, then rolled over Sierra Pacific (Calif.), 52-32; San Clemente (Calif.), 48-30; and Moanalua, 64-33, to finish 4-0 at Punahou’s Pa‘ani Invitational. Read more

