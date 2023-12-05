Hawaii Prep World | Sports Girls basketball top 10: ‘Iolani maintains hold of top spot By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:58 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Another week, another sweep for No. 1 ‘Iolani. The Raiders outlasted San Juan Hills (Calif.) in overtime 53-49, then rolled over Sierra Pacific (Calif.), 52-32; San Clemente (Calif.), 48-30; and Moanalua, 64-33, to finish 4-0 at Punahou’s Pa‘ani Invitational. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Another week, another sweep for No. 1 ‘Iolani. The Raiders outlasted San Juan Hills (Calif.) in overtime 53-49, then rolled over Sierra Pacific (Calif.), 52-32; San Clemente (Calif.), 48-30; and Moanalua, 64-33, to finish 4-0 at Punahou’s Pa‘ani Invitational. The Raiders were not a unanimous pick by coaches and media at No. 1, however. Kamehameha, which surprised Arizona powerhouse Hamilton to win the I Mua Invitational crown on Saturday, collected two out of the 10 first-place votes. The Warriors overpowered Kahuku, 58-35, and Miami (Ariz.), 74-43, before toppling the giants of Hamilton, 57-50. Nihoa Dunn was superb in the tournament, scoring 18 points in a tough battle with Hamilton’s 6-foot-6 center, Callie Hinder. Konawaena went 4-0 at the Pa‘ani tournament and remained at No. 3 this week. Waiakea, which led Hamilton 19-5 before losing 60-50, in the I Mua opening round, stayed at No. 4. The Warriors played five games in all last week, going 4-1. The ‘Iolani Prep Classic tips off on Thursday. Kamehameha plays Sidwell Friends (Md.) at 3:30 p.m. Sidwell Friends is ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps national rankings and the ESPN preseason Top 25. No 7 Kahuku battles Clovis West (Calif.) at 5 p.m., followed by host ‘Iolani and Kailua at 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Campbell battles national powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.) at 8 p.m. Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps national rankings and No. 3 in the ESPN Top 25. Bonus shots: The late Bobbie Ajifu was honored at the I Mua Invitational. The longtime referee was named basketball official of the year in 2023. A Bobbie Ajifu Referee Award will be presented at the tournament each year. … Hawaii Prep senior guard Brooke Samura hasn’t missed a beat since completing volleyball season. Samura is averaging a whopping 33.2 points per game for Ka Makani (3-3). As a team, HPA is scoring 43.5 ppg. … Lahainaluna got a helping hand from Kamehameha, which invited the Lady Lunas to play in its I Mua Invitational. The Warriors enlisted some help from Mufi Hannemann to help with travel costs, and the Lunas stayed at the school dormitory during the tournament. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Dec. 4, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (8) (10-0) 98 1 > def. San Juan Hills (Calif.) 53-49, OT > def. Sierra Pacific , 52-21 > def. San Clemente (Calif.), 48-30 > def. No. 10 Moanalua, 64-33 > next: vs. Kailua, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. 2. Kamehameha (2) (9-0) 90 2 > def. No. 6 Kahuku, 58-35 > def. Miami (Ariz.), 74-43 > def. Hamilton (Ariz.), 57-50 > next: vs. Sidwell Friends (Md.), Thursday, 3:30 p.m. 3. Konawaena (8-3, 1-0 BIIF) 82 3 > def. San Clemente (Calif.), 59-25 > def. No. 10 Moanalua, 49-32 > def. No. 7 Campbell, 40-27 > def. San Juan Hills (Calif.), 56-53 > next: vs. Parker, Tuesday, 6 p.m. > next: vs. Honokaa, Wednesday, 6 p.m. 4. Waiakea (7-2, 2-0 BIIF) 63 4 > def. Kealakehe, 68-4 > def. Kohala, 71-21 > lost to Hamilton (Ariz.), 60-50 > def. Lahainaluna, 57-55 > def. Kahuku, 51-47 > next: vs. Pahoa, Monday > next: at Hawaii Prep, Thursday 5. Maryknoll (6-2) 54 5 > def. No. 8 Lahainaluna, 46-40 > lost to Hamilton (Ariz.), 57-38 > def. Miami (Ariz.), 70-43 > next: bye 6. Campbell (3-2) 48 7 > def. Kamehameha I-AA, 75-53 > won at No. 9 Punahou, 49-43 > def. San Clemente (Calif.), 40-39 > lost to No. 3 Konawaena, 40-27 > def. Sierra Pacific (Calif.), 53-26 > next: vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Thursday, 8 p.m. 7. Kahuku (2-4) 33 6 > lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 58-35 > def. KS-Hawaii, 44-28 > lost to No. 4 Waiakea, 51-47 > next: vs. Clovis West (Calif.), Thursday, 5 p.m. 8. Lahainaluna (2-4) 28 8 > lost to No. 5 Maryknoll, 46-40 > lost to No. 4 Waiakea, 57-55 > def. KS-Hawaii, 42-33 > next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday 9. Punahou (5-4) 26 9 > lost to No. 7 Campbell, 49-43 > lost to San Juan Hills (Calif.), 62-41 > def. Sierra Pacific (Calif.), 50-42 > def. San Clemente (Calif.), 53-46 > next: bye 10. Moanalua (3-7) 13 10 > lost to Foothill (Calif.), 63-53 > def. No. 9 Punahou, 43-36 > lost to St. Anthony’s, 72-45 > def. Sierra Pacific, 36-32 > next: at Leilehua, Thursday Also receiving votes: Maui 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Leilehua 3, Waimea 3, Radford 2. Previous Story Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas Next Story Television and radio – December 5, 2023