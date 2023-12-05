Tall and talented LaBoy and Ambrozich have the University Junior Rainbows ascending

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Koa LaBoy’s calm demeanor is interrupted often by a smile. Especially around his teammates and friends at University Lab School, there is laughter. On the court, though, the motor keeps revving and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior is a relentless beast in the paint, deft with either hand. A quick re-jumper for boards. Just a walking, eternally raging inferno who wears down listless post defenders.

If LaBoy’s fire is red hot, Trey Ambrozich has a cool, blue flame to his game. His pull-up jumpers and physical attacks to the rim are a tough combination. Part Iceman and part Troy McCoy — at least in the eyes of Campbell coach Wyatt Tau — Ambrozich is equally tireless. The 6-foot-7, 175-pound sophomore is averaging 19 points per game, and his swat-patrol work around the rim has transformed ULS’ man and zone defenses into elite level regardless of classification.

What helps with the daily grind is location. Kari (Anderson) Ambrozich works on UH-Manoa’s lower campus, then picks up her son after his practice at Klum Gym ends during the evening. LaBoy’s stepdad, Will Howard, is on campus at ULS.

“He works at the school, so he takes Koa and his brother Cruz in, and because he’s a basketball coach there, he. can bring them home,” said LaBoy’s mother, Nohea Tano.

Saint Louis coach Dan Hale is a believer in University Lab. It did not take a loss by his two-time defending Division I state champion Saint Louis Crusaders to the Junior ‘Bows to convince the longtime coach. Saint Louis, ranked No. 1 to open the nonconference season, lost to ULS 67-64 in overtime on Day One of the Surfrider Holiday Classic on Thursday.

“I first saw them play a few years ago, and you could see right away that they were going to be special,” said Hale, who was a three-time state champion as a dominant post player before he won three more titles as a coach. “Koa’s footwork and post-up moves as a young player were tremendous. Old-school drop steps and counter spins. Trey was this tall kid who wanted to face up from the perimeter and block shots on D. They have both really developed and are a force inside and out. I also like the way they play together. They know each other so well and it shows.”

Campbell coach Wyatt Tau witnessed the Junior Rainbows up close.

“Trey is way beyond his years. Him, LaBoy and Alika (Ahu), those three guys, they’re awesome. They have good chemistry,” Tau said. “I’m shocked they’re so young. LaBoy, that guy has a non-stop motor. They’re good rebounders, can score at will, a lot of backdoor cuts and passes. They know how to move without the ball. They know and understand the game, and they rarely come out. They play the game the right way.”

Tau went back 34 years for a. comparison.

“Trey reminds me of the 6-6 kid from Radford, Troy McCoy, 1989. Trey can handle the rock, control the ball and work around the rim,” he said.

Kohala coach Kihei Kapeliela’s team lost to Campbell in the opening round at the Kailua tourney, missing a chance for a rematch with ULS.

“Koa is the glue of their team. He’s a workhorse, does all the dirty work and has a high basketball IQ. Trey is a problem. Height, length and shoots it well. Koa reminds me a little of Draymond Green. High energy with quick feet. Trey reminds me of (Kristaps) Porzingis. He can dominate the paint with his size, as well as shoot it with the best from outside.”

University, with an enrollment of around 200 students and no home gym, was runner-up in the Division II state tourney last year and came within a whisker of moving up to D-I this year.

“Trey is mature for his age. Koa is kind of the bigger brother, the protector not just of Trey, but of everyone,” ULS coach Ryan Tong said. “They have a good relationship. It’s funny. Sometimes, they have playful banter, but it’s all in love and all in fun.”

ULS (5-1) began the slate with an OT win over Beckman (Calif.) and a decisive win over Roosevelt. Last week, the Junior ’Bows beat then-No. 10 Campbell 55-44, powered by LaBoy’s 21 points and 13 from Ahu, a 6-3 sophomore.

The signature victory over then-No. 1 Saint Louis followed three days later behind Ambrozich’s 19 points. Guards Todd McKinney (15 points) and Kenna Quitan (four 3-pointers) stepped up big against a rare sighting: zone defense by the Crusaders.

In the semifinals of the Surfrider tourney, the Junior Rainbows met Campbell again and ousted the Sabers 60-49 as Ambrozich poured in 22 points and LaBoy muscled his way to 18. By Saturday, the miles and short bench caught up with the Junior Rainbows in a 45-37 loss to host Kailua. Ambrozich, connecting from mid-range and crashing the offensive glass, finished with a game-high 18 points. LaBoy finally looked mortal.

Somehow, the journey has included a surprising discovery. LaBoy has skills with the scissors.

“I was skeptical at first, but it’s pretty fun getting my hair cut by my friend,” Ambrozich said of LaBoy.

“I only started a couple of months ago,” LaBoy said. “Todd needed a haircut, so I said I’d do it. He tipped me 10 bucks. Trey gave me 10 bucks, too. I’m saving my money. I need to buy a new phone.”

LaBoy is intensely watchable, particularly for fans of 1970s-style basketball. He has morphed from a positional 3, comfortable on the perimeter, into a post playmaker with immaculate footwork. The drop step, the basic turnaround jumper, the jump hooks and inclination to absorb hard fouls are hugely crucial to ULS’ offensive consistency. Duke Mobley, who graduated in June, made a big impact on LaBoy.

“Honestly, I take after Duke a lot,” LaBoy said. “The physicality he played with, every play, body on body. Taking pride on playing strong and not letting anybody push you around. If anybody hits you, hit them back.”

Ambrozich’s feathery touch from the elbow, baseline and 3-point stripe are the result of countless hours alone in the lab, so to speak, a hundred-thousand-plus shooting reps. The lift from his lower body, the snap of the elbow and wrist, the arch and rotation are worthy of super slow-mo rewatching. The litmus test for young gunners is an ancient relic like McCully District Park gym, where pre-modern era rims are bolted tight. Mercilessly tight for those who can’t hit the bull’s-eye.

“At McCully, the rims are hard compared to Kilauea (gym). And the floor at McCully is really slippery. There’s no grip on your shoes,” Ambrozich recalled.

Two years ago, when LaBoy was a freshman on a senior-heavy ULS team, Ambrozich and the eighth graders were wreaking havoc. ILH intermediate league, Compete and Learn youth league, any league or tournament out there, they were precise, fundamental and fierce. The seeds were being planted. Walt Quitan, the longtime coach, and now athletic director, had their eighth graders suiting up in green jerseys with “Reign” splashed across their chests. They came close to winning the D-II state title last season. This season, the bull’s-eye target on their backs has expanded since the wins over Saint Louis and Campbell.

“We play better when we’re the underdog,” Ambrozich said. “Coach Ryan says we’re better when we’re flying under the radar, but definitely in the ILH (Division II), we’re playing with a bigger target. Coach says no matter who we play, play every game like it’s a championship. Have a chip on our shoulder.”

LaBoy was born with that chip.

“We’ve just got to play basketball. They see a target on our back, but in our eyes, we’re fighting for gym time. We’re a small school. We don’t feel like we’re a favorite,” he said. “It’s nice to beat all these teams, but you can’t take anything for granted.”

Limitations don’t stop Tong, his staff, the players, but they are real. The school manages to access Klum Gym, their adopted home for decades, for practices though it is currently a temporary site as the UH athletic department’s weight-room. The Jr. ’Bows get to use a half-court there. The new outdoor court on the ULS campus is always there, too.

The reality is that Ambrozich and LaBoy are probably too busy to notice the conditions their team deals with. Both play for their respective volleyball club teams on weekends. Neither has had a day off in weeks.

Volleyball and basketball are the worlds they occupy. They play volleyball on the weekends.

“I love them both,” said LaBoy, an outside hitter. “I probably have a better chance of playing volleyball in college. I have a few schools, small NAIA schools, talking to me. I just love to play basketball. I don’t think I’ll play in college, so I might as well enjoy playing structured basketball now.”

Ambrozich didn’t start playing volleyball until eighth grade. He had played a bit of soccer, and baseball was somewhat of a chore. Mom insisted he stick with it, and his positions included pitcher. A 6-3 eighth grader with control.

“I didn’t really like baseball, but my mom would not let me quit,” he said.

Kari Ambrozich, a former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player, gave up the battle for baseball the same year her son picked up volleyball. He has played for the school team and Outrigger Canoe Club ever since.

“I played two sports in {the spring of) eighth grade year,” Ambrozich said. “Our varsity coach wanted me to keep playing. It was just too hard.”

Tano, a former Rainbow Wahine and Kamehameha player, had a similar approach with her son. He played multiple sports before trying volleyball in seventh grade.

“She never pressured me to play. My mom helps me and she was really good at volleyball,” Koa LaBoy said.

He’s seen some of the grainy footage from those pre-digital years when the Rainbow Wahine were practically volleyball goddesses in Hawaii. LaBoy has learned quickly from his personal coach.

“She’s still got it, a little bit,” he said.

Somehow, with the constant flow of school, games and practices in two sports, LaBoy maintains a 3.8 grade-point average. Ambrozich has a 4.0.

“Usually, I get all my work done in class,” Ambrozich said. “If not, I have to do it at home after practice and sacrifice some sleep. Usually, I can manage it well at school.”

The key, LaBoy notes, is diligence.

“It’s hard. You just have to do your homework whenever you have time. I try to focus on my studies. I usually do it before practice because we don’t practice until later (5 p.m.), or during independent study time,” he said.

The D-I or D-II debate churned for ULS internally. By the beginning of summer, the school decided to stay in D-II.

“Too bad they aren’t in Division I so they could go against more of the top teams out there in the regular- and postseason,” Hale said. “And continue to show their stuff.”

The grueling ILH D-I schedule, often loaded with three games per week, is merciless to teams without depth. Though they compete and beat D-I teams regularly, one injury and one illness could severely compromise the roster. Coach Tong and athletic director Walt Quitan opted to stay in D-II.

“We’re moving up to Division I next year for sure,” Tong said.

Ambrozich put his work in non-stop with his dad, former UH player Eric Ambrozich, after falling in love with the Los Angeles Lakers. When his favorite player, LeBron James, arrived in Tinseltown, it was nirvana. At heart, he always wants to be tested.

“Me personally, I’d talk with my parents about it. I always want to play the best no matter what. Even freshman year, I wanted to move up to D-I. Maybe get killed, but get better,” he said. “That was my opinion on it. I understand we’re only five, six guys deep. With Kenna injured (earlier), it’s tough. The thing is, depth is always going to be an issue with us. Coach told us we’re moving up next season, so I’m excited.”

Kari Ambrozich sees a unique bond between her son and his teammates.

“The team is what keeps us there. We really like the kids. Koa, Todd, Alika, Kenna and all the kids play hard and play team basketball,” she said. “The grass is not always greener on the other side.”

At 6-10, Eric Ambrozich was a post player as a Rainbow Warrior, but he made certain his son would be built for today’s game.

“It’s been great. He’s developed a lot. I like coaching him and developing his skills, taking him to clinics to build his ballhandling skills, always implementing those skills,” he said. “They’re playing great team ball. It’s fun to watch — the beauty of basketball when you see it.”

Kari Ambrozich, a former UH assistant coach under Dave Shoji, had a unique method of adding motivational fuel to her son.

“We always gave him a goal that wasn’t results-oriented. If Eric was working with him on something like offensive rebounds, it was get five and you get Pokemon cards. Or M&M’s. For some reason, Trey would dial in on that,” she said.

LaBoy doesn’t talk a lot about his two dads. There is Will Howard, who married Tano and treats Koa like his own. LaBoy’s biological dad is former UH football player Travis LaBoy. It has been some time since they chatted.

“I think he’s in San Diego. The last time I saw him was first grade. I went to visit him a couple times. I know he’s remarried,” LaBoy said.

The competitive fire was stoked by mom.

“She played lots of sports as a kid. Volleyball, basketball, track, soccer. She always tells the story where she would kick all the boys’ butts in sports,” he said.

Now, as one of the older Junior Rainbows, LaBoy is a leader. He has the love of his parents, his grandparents and a deeply rooted University Lab family. He makes the most of what little free time there is.

“I’d tell my younger self, get off the video games. Fortnite. I was 100% addicted. Once sports started, I didn’t have any time,” LaBoy said. “I still play once in a while, but I was really going at it in second grade to eighth grade. It was a fun experience, but there’s better things to do like sports, spend time with your friends, go outside — touch some grass.”

Tano is amazed by her oldest son’s maturity.

“I know how hard it is to stay in that positive mindset when things aren’t going your way. I’m always more impressed when I know Koa is struggling in a game or having an off night, but he keeps hitting that reset button, still leading and giving energy to his team,” she said. “That’s definitely what impresses me the most about him, that he’s able to do that at a young age. What makes the team special is they are unselfish and play for a greater purpose.”

KOA LABOY

University Lab basketball, volleyball • Junior • 6-3, 195

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “The Waterboy”

2. “Semi-Pro”

3. “Grown Ups”

“They’re all comedies. Most of these movies, my dad (Will) showed me. I’ve seen ‘Waterboy’ probably like five times. Probably when I have kids, too, I’ll show them the movie.”

>> Top 3 food/snacks/drinks

1. Beef stew (L&L Hawaiian Barbecue)

2. Mochiko chicken (L&L)

3. Chicken curry (Bangkok Chef)

“Any L&L (Hawaiian Barbecue) makes the best beef stew and mochiko chicken.”

>> Top 3 homemade foods

1. Auntie Caroline (McKinney)’s chili

2. Grandmother’s lasagna (Caroline Tano)

3. Grandpa’s pasteles (Kenneth Tano)

“Auntie Caroline is Todd’s mother. She makes it for me once in a while. My tutie makes lasagna two or three times a month. We live with our grandparents. Grandpa only makes pasteles for special occasions.”

>> Top 3 music artists

1. Dreamville – “PTSD”

2. 21 Savage – “ASMR”

3. Trippie Redd – “Everything BoZ”

>> Favorite class/teacher: Art, Mr. (Douglas) Doi

“We have the same teacher ninth grade to now, Mr. (Douglas) Doi. I like art. We work with clay and the teacher’s real funny. We’re working with resin and now we’re working on shapes inspired by nature. So I made a spear head. I’ve got to put all the pieces together.”

>> Favorite athlete/team: Nohea Tano

“My mom helps me and she was really good at volleyball. She’s still got it, a little bit.”

>> Funniest teammate: Todd McKinney

“I just crack up whenever I’m with him.”

>> Smartest teammate: Kian Sanchez

“Do managers count? Kian is really into science. I’m pretty sure he scored something crazy on his PSAT. He’s definitely going to get a full ride to college. He wants to be a scientist, I’m pretty sure. He traveled and got third in this international science competition for one of his projects.”

>> Favorite motto/scripture: “Seven times down, eight times up.”

“My grandma gave it to my dad when he was younger.”

>> GPA: 3.8

>> Time machine: “I’m traveling into the future, 200 years from now. See all the advancements in technology. Definitely, I feel flying cars.”

>> New life skill: Driving

“I’ve got my permit. I still need to take driver’s ed.”

>> Bucket list: Visit Japan

“I want to see what it’s like in another country and Japan looks like a fun place. And I want to eat the food.”

>> Youth sports: “My first sport, I think, was soccer when I was 6 maybe. I played soccer all up until sixth grade. My second sport was basketball in third grade. Volleyball was in seventh grade. My mom always wanted me to try volleyball but never really pressured me. She wanted me to try it, so I tried out for a club team (Ku‘i Kahi), and I was going to play for my school team. I had fun at practice. It was something new, so I wasn’t very good. We practiced serving and I think I missed. I’m pretty sure I hit the coach in the head.”

>> Shoutouts

“Shoutout to God, my family and friends, my teammates and all the people that support me at the games.”

TREY AMBROZICH

University Lab basketball, volleyball • Sophomore • 6-7, 175

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Goonies”

2. “Die Hard”

3. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

“I’ve seen ‘Goonies’ thousands of times. I’m talking hundreds of thousands. At least 100 times since I was 5 years old. I like it when Sloth comes down and says, ‘Hey, you guys,’ holding his knife with Chuck. I have so much nostalgia for that. My dad (Eric) would watch it with me. My mom (Kari [Anderson] Ambrozich) would just get tired and go to bed.”

My dad shows me a lot of ’80s and ’90s movies and she’s, ‘Oh, God, we’re watching ’80s movies again.’ She goes and watches ‘West Wing.’ When she turns that on, I go up to my room. I usually play a lot of board games with my mom, even now. We used to play a lot of games as a family when I wasn’t as busy.”

>> Top 3 food/snacks/drinks

1. Cheeseburger (McDonald’s)

2. Chocolate shake (McDonald’s, Jack in the Box)

3. Pizza (Pieology)

“When I’m on the mainland, I get In-N-Out. Teddy’s has the best chocolate shake, but it costs a lot. If it’s not Pieology, I like Domino’s. I don’t really eat a lot of fruits and vegetables. That’s my biggest flaw, I guess. All my friends and even my parents tell me.”

>> Top 3 homemade foods

1. Mom’s chocolate chip pancakes

2. Mom’s Asian pork nachos

3. Tri-tip steak and scalloped potatoes

“My mom makes pancakes every other day. There’s a lot of chocolate. She makes it really moist. I usually eat three big pancakes for breakfast. I can’t make anything, but I’m getting better. My dad makes the steak on the grill and my mom makes the potatoes. I go through a lot of food, but my dad does, too.”

>> Top 3 music artists

1. Boyz II Men – “End of the Road”

2. Kolohe Kai – “Dream Girl”

3. Marvin Gaye – “Let’s Get it On”

>> Favorite class/teacher: English, Mr. (Alex) Fox

“We’re doing Asian-Pacific culture. Our English is starting with five minutes of journals every day about random subjects. Then dictation, nouns and verbs. Then books about Asian-Pacific, Hawaiian culture. UH Lab is unique.”

>> Favorite athlete: LeBron James

“When I was 3 or 4 and learned about basketball, my dad’s favorite player. I think it’s just because he’s a real all-around player and puts his teammates first, not just himself. In my opinion he’s the best of all time.”

>> Favorite team: Los Angeles Lakers

“LeBron was still with Cleveland or Miami. The Lakers were kind of terrible, so I kind of cheered for Cleveland at the time. When he got to the Lakers, that’s when I really cheered for them. I don’t have any LeBron jerseys that fit me anymore.” (Note: Trey’s jersey size is large.)

>> Funniest teammate: Jeffrey Au

“This is hard. He’s just a cool dude. Funny dude. He has a fun personality and he’s kind of a goofball. Last year, it was Duke Mobley, talking stuff to everybody. He was fun.”

>> Smartest teammate: Alika Ahu

“He’s real hard working in both academics and sports. We all do pretty well in school, but he’s probably the most hard-working in the classroom.”

>> Favorite motto/scripture: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

>> GPA: 4.0

>> Time machine

“This is hard. With basketball, I’d like to see Wilt Chamberlain score 100 points. That’s up there. Also, the start of the universe, how it started. It’s very interesting. If I had to pick one, it would be the universe, but from an entertainment standpoint, it would be Wilt Chamberlain.”

>> Hidden talent: Singing in the shower

>> New life skill: Cooking

“Using the oven, making stuff like taquitos, stuff from Costco — hamburger steaks, pre-made stuff. Just pre-made stuff.”

>> Bucket list: Travel to Japan

“We were talking about going to Japan for ULS a couple years ago. Coach Walt’s wife is from Japan. One of our athletic trainers we had, she was from Japan. We’re going to Arizona in a couple weeks. We leave on Christmas night. Come back I think on New Year’s.”

>> Youth sports:

“My first sport was soccer. My mom always tells me when I was young I wanted to be a soccer player. I was probably 5. I tried baseball and basketball around the same time. Soccer lasted three or four years, but I outgrew it. I played KCBL, it’s a good league. I knew Maddox (Pung) and those Kailua kids in KCBL. I played baseball all the way up to eighth grade.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell you younger self?

“Just be confident and believe in yourself. You don’t have to be perfect now. When I was young, I was out there comparing myself to guys like Maddox instead of just getting better, being the best version of myself.”

>> Shoutouts

“My parents, definitely. Them being college athletes they understand the amount of discipline, hard work and also balance it takes to be a high-level athlete. That really helps. They put pressure on me, but also take a lot off. Also shoutout to my teammates. I’m really close with them. Our school barely has 200 people. Shoutout to my grandparents. Both my grandpas played college basketball. Every time I play, I send them the game link and they give me feedback, too. Shoutout to Coach Ryan, too. He just pushes us every day in practices and wants us to be the best version we can be. He knows we’re nowhere near where we can be and need to be.”