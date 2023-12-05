comscore Tall and talented LaBoy and Ambrozich have the University Junior Rainbows ascending | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Tall and talented LaBoy and Ambrozich have the University Junior Rainbows ascending

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University Lab School boys basketball player Trey Ambrozich.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University Lab School boys basketball player Trey Ambrozich.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University Lab School boys basketball player Koa Laboy.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University Lab School boys basketball player Koa Laboy.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The 6-foot-3 Koa LaBoy, left, and the 6-7 Trey Ambrozich are standouts for University Lab School.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The 6-foot-3 Koa LaBoy, left, and the 6-7 Trey Ambrozich are standouts for University Lab School.

There is a furnace that never stops, raging underground. Koa LaBoy’s calm demeanor is interrupted often by a smile. Especially around his teammates and friends at University Lab School, there is laughter. Read more

Previous Story
Munoz’s sizzling shooting helps Hawaii bury Central Arkansas
Next Story
Television and radio – December 5, 2023

Scroll Up