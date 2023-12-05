Stephen Tsai: Florida State, QBs, June Jones, Rich Miano deserve to be rewarded

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It's that time of year to make "nice" lists. Here are some of the deserving folks: 1. Of course, Florida State should be playing for a national title. Any member of a self-declared Power Five conference that runs the table deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff, especially ahead of one-loss candidates.

1. Of course, Florida State should be playing for a national title. Any member of a self-declared Power Five conference that runs the table deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff, especially ahead of one-loss candidates.

But this is college football, where fairness is never a requirement. If it were fair, there would be salary caps, revenue sharing and good-manners clauses preventing separation of Power Five schools and the others.

The argument for exclusion is FSU would be less competitive because its star quarterback is injured. But that would be like disqualifying the Jacksonville Jaguars from the NFL playoffs if quarterback Trevor Lawrence were hurt.

The thing is, the best healthy teams will play in the CFP games. And if the playoffs are intended to provide three potentially competitive games, the selection committee did its job.

But what makes the NCAA basketball tournament — and every Disney movie — entertaining is the underdog factor. Florida State could have been Cinderella. But money — not fun — has always been the object. And FSU, although very deserving, did not meet that vision.

2. Last week, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule set the value for “free agent” college quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

“Make no mistake: A good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now,” Rhule said of quarterbacks who project to eventually be picked in the top three rounds of the NFL Draft. Compensation would come from name, image, likeness deals.

Rhule said the going rate is $500,000 for a transfer quarterback who wants to play one more season to boost his draft stock.

Last week, Hawaii coach Timmy Chang posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that quarterback Brayden Schager plans to remain with the Rainbow Warriors next season. And while Schager earns NIL money through an agency headed by rapper/entertainer Lil Wayne, he is deserving of a little more money.

Schager is 10th nationally in passing yards (3,542) and sixth in completions per game (25.5). He also has emerged as a dual threat with run/pass-option concepts meshed with the run-and-shoot offense.

Schager is among 25 Rainbow Warrior football players receiving NIL money and Hawaiian Miles from the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii’s NIL Collective. Like Schager, slotback Pofele Ashlock, wideout Steven McBride, cornerbacks Cam Stone and Virdel Edwards II, safety Peter Manuma, and linebackers Logan Taylor and Jalen Smith are deserving of, say, a few thousand more.

For too long, players were inadequately compensated while being restricted by oppressive transfer rules. Until a few years ago, if a prospect signed and then his coach left, the player could not depart without redshirting at his next school. Now players have a one-time waiver to transfer without redshirting. They also can benefit from NIL deals. UH players might not realize fair-market value set by richer programs, but they are deserving of a reasonable fair share.

3. June Jones is the winningest head coach in the football program’s Division I history. He led the Warriors to an undefeated 2007 regular season and ensuing berth in the Sugar Bowl. He spearheaded the re-branding that created the H logo, which has earned millions in merchandise. The creator of theme songs and that between-scenes “duh duh” sound in “Law &Order” shows? Mike Post donated special theme music to Jones and the Warriors.

Rich Miano, a UH walk-on who became a decorated safety, played 11 NFL seasons, was assistant coach and then associate head coach at UH for 13 years, and is now the top football analyst for Spectrum Sports. He also has donated thousands of dollars to the school, run successful football camps, and serves as director of football operations for the Polynesian Bowl.

Jones and Miano are in UH’s Circle of Honor as coaches of that 2007 team, but they deserve to be in on their own like the quarterback of that team, Colt Brennan.