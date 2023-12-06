Letter: For peace in Israel, Netanyahu must go

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel and Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza have fomented hate all over the world. Jews and Muslims alike are less safe. Security precautions are being put in place to a degree that hasn’t been seen before worldwide. And why? Because Israel’s current government failed to protect its citizens.

A year ago, Israel was given notice that an attack was being planned, but dismissed it. If the necessary precautions had been taken, Hamas’s incursion would have been blunted or altogether defeated.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, has said he is committed to eradicating Hamas. What happens in the meantime? The world becomes less safe and hate in the Middle East rises exponentially. Israel can defeat Hamas, but the ideology with the populations in the Middle East will be more extreme and radicalized. How will that play out? What can be done now?

The sooner Netanyahu’s government is replaced, the safer the world will be. Had his government taken the necessary precautions to protect its citizens, this current war would have been avoided. That is reason enough for his government to be replaced now.

Boyd Benson

Haleiwa

