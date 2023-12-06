Letter: George Cooper changed narrative of Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the passing of George Cooper, co-author of “Land and Power in Hawaii”: Aloha oe, “Coop.” Read more

On the passing of George Cooper, co-author of “Land and Power in Hawaii”: Aloha oe, “Coop.”

Among us, you understood your mission with unique clarity. Without hedging, you followed your passions. Regardless of danger and sacrifice, you lived your dreams.

Your “Land and Power” spoke unqualified truth; it changed the narrative of statehood Hawaii.

That you passed away in such a distant, impoverished land as Cambodia, working to help the most victimized of the indigenous people, is an apt last line to your life’s poem.

Tom Coffman

Kaneohe

