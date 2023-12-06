Editorial | Letters Letter: George Cooper changed narrative of Hawaii Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On the passing of George Cooper, co-author of “Land and Power in Hawaii”: Aloha oe, “Coop.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the passing of George Cooper, co-author of “Land and Power in Hawaii”: Aloha oe, “Coop.” Among us, you understood your mission with unique clarity. Without hedging, you followed your passions. Regardless of danger and sacrifice, you lived your dreams. Your “Land and Power” spoke unqualified truth; it changed the narrative of statehood Hawaii. That you passed away in such a distant, impoverished land as Cambodia, working to help the most victimized of the indigenous people, is an apt last line to your life’s poem. Tom Coffman Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Crime updates on West Side