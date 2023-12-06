Letter: O’Connor, Faith Evans broke new ground

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We mourn the passing of an exceptional woman leader: Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. President Ronald Reagan has been credited for her nomination. Yet another groundbreaking appointment of a Republican legislator should be noted.

Reagan named the first woman and first Puerto Rican to serve as U.S. marshal with the selection of state Rep. Faith Evans of Kaneohe.

Both O’Connor and Evans served all Americans with dedication.

Barbara Marumoto-Coons

Kahala

