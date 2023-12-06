comscore Letter: Property tax credit should be permanent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Property tax credit should be permanent

Can the Honolulu City Council make permanent a yearly reduction of property taxes based on increases in inflation? It should make the basis for the changes reasonable and understandable to Oahu resident homeowners. Read more

