Letter: State’s roadways among the worst-maintained

A report showed that 60% of Hawaii’s roads are considered in poor shape. Two examples of this are the Kamehameha Highway between Kaneohe and the Pali Highway, and Bishop Street, the main roadway going through our business district.

Our city and state should be ashamed. Every time I go out on some of these roads I make two calls: one to my dentist to have my fillings put back in and one to my tire company to have my wheels realigned.

I have a friend from a Third World country and I told him our roads here are as bad as Third World roads, and he was insulted.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

