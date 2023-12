Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With funds remaining to distribute, and continuing need, Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program is temporarily reopening to first-time applicants. Read more

With funds remaining to distribute, and continuing need, Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program is temporarily reopening to first-time applicants. Oahu renters with limited incomes who have faced economic hardship since March 13, 2020 (when COVID-19 was first declared a national emergency) may be eligible for up to six months of help with rent and utilities.

An in-person event is set for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Catholic Charities Hawaii, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Appointment is required, so call 808-940-5209, or check revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp for instructions.