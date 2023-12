Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even if those road speed humps might be a tad irksome, remember: it’s all about safety, and some spots definitely need drivers to slow down more than others.

Those spots include Farrington Highway in Maili, where three more raised crosswalks will be installed today through Friday, at the intersections of Alapaki and Manununu streets and near Maipalaoa Road.

To all drivers: Reduce your speed when entering residential areas to prevent injuries, even deaths.