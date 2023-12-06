comscore Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mitchel Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing on Sept. 20 in the district courtroom of Judge Thomas Haia. He was charged Tuesday.

The 46-year-old man who had no driver’s license and 164 citations when he was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run incident that killed a McKinley High School student Feb. 15 was charged Tuesday. Read more

