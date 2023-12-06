Man charged in fatal hit-and-run of teen
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:39 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mitchel Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing on Sept. 20 in the district courtroom of Judge Thomas Haia. He was charged Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree