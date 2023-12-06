comscore Maui mayor calls for ‘shared sacrifice’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui mayor calls for ‘shared sacrifice’

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Richard Bissen: </strong> <em>Maui’s mayor is asking short-term rental owners to make their units available for fire survivors </em>

The Maui County Council on Tuesday approved Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposal to offer a substantial tax break to homeowners who convert their short-term rentals into long-term housing for those displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

