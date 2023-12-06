UH campuses to hold midyear commencement ceremonies

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four University of Hawaii campuses will hold midyear commencement ceremonies this month, so drivers should expect heavy traffic in nearby areas before and after.

The UH Manoa graduation will be 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Stan Sheriff Center on campus. It will be a combined undergraduate and advanced degree ceremony.

More information and a link to the live ceremony webcast can be found at manoa.hawaii.edu/commencement.

Other UH ceremonies:

>> UH West Oahu: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at UH West Oahu Courtyard. More information: westoahu.hawaii.edu/registrar/graduation/commencement.

>> UH Hilo: 9 a.m. Dec. 16 at UH Hilo Vulcan Gymnasium. This ceremony is not open to the public; only registered guests may attend. See hilo.hawaii.edu/commencement.

>> Kapiolani Community College: 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Diamond Head Theatre. See kapiolani.hawaii.edu/commencement- vs-graduation/graduation.

All 10 UH campuses will host spring 2024 commencement services in May.