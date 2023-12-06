comscore Vending machine at nightclub allegedly sold cocaine and ecstasy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vending machine at nightclub allegedly sold cocaine and ecstasy

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Two men are facing federal charges for allegedly selling cocaine, ecstasy, magic mushrooms and other drugs out of vending machines in a Honolulu after- hours club and in a fake health and wellness store. Read more

