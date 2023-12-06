Hawaii Grown notebook: Football and volleyball
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrated a touchdown against Michigan on Oct. 21. Wilson, All-Big Ten second team as a receiver, and the Wolverines take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree