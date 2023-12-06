Hawaii Grown notebook: Football and volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jacob Isaia (‘Iolani), Fresno State: The senior played in 12 games this season on the offensive line and 47 total in his career since transferring from Michigan State. A grandson of Farrington legend Bob Apisa, Isaia played his first two prep seasons at ‘Iolani before moving to Bishop Gorman. Read more

FOOTBALL BOWLS

New Mexico, Dec. 16

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 12:45 p.m. ESPN

>> Jacob Isaia (‘Iolani), Fresno State: The senior played in 12 games this season on the offensive line and 47 total in his career since transferring from Michigan State. A grandson of Farrington legend Bob Apisa, Isaia played his first two prep seasons at ‘Iolani before moving to Bishop Gorman.

>> Gannon Lauer (Saint Louis), New Mexico State: The redshirt freshman has not appeared in an NCAA game yet as he fights his way onto the depth chart. Lauer was 270 pounds in his senior year at Saint Louis but has added 30 pounds.

LA, Dec. 16

UCLA vs. Boise State, 2:30 p.m. KITV

>> Duke Clemens (Punahou), UCLA: The center has played in 12 games this season as an anchor and has played in 51 in his career.

>> Sitaveni Kaufusi (Punahou), UCLA: The senior played in eight games this season and had five tackles as No. 2 on the depth chart at defensive tackle after moving from fullback. He has played in 21 games in his career and will be playing in his second bowl game.

>> Kaonohi Kaniho (Kahuku), Boise State: Had a roller-coaster season, being benched after the first two games but earning his starting cornerback slot back by the end of the season. He had an interception to seal the Broncos’ win over Air Force and was a shutdown corner to help earn his first Mountain West championship. Kaonohi has played 38 games in his career at three positions in the defensive backfield with 70 tackles and three interceptions.

>> Mone Malafu (Kapaa), UCLA: The freshman linebacker appeared in only one game this season, but four of the six linebackers ahead of him are seniors.

>> Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (Campbell), UCLA: Had a lost junior season for the Bruins, not appearing in a game due to an undisclosed injury after playing every game last year.

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: The senior had 25 fewer tackles this season but three more sacks. Counting his three years in Hawaii, Muasau has amassed 425 tackles in his career and will play in his fourth bowl game. His 254 career solo tackles is 16th in the NCAA since 2005, second among active players behind Kenny Logan of Kansas (257).

Independence, Dec. 16

California vs. Texas Tech, 4:15 p.m. ESPN

>> Muelu Iosefa (Mililani), California: The junior dropped to second on the depth chart at inside linebacker behind sophomore Kaleb Elarms-Orr and made only two tackles after registering 20 last year and 55 the year before. He has played 38 games in his career and made 70 tackles. He was inactive for Cal’s last game.

>> Stanley Saole-McKenzie (Saint Louis), California: Returned to the program after taking 2022 off for personal reasons and appeared in four games off the bench with four tackles. He is fourth on the depth chart at right defensive tackle.

Frisco, Dec. 19

UTSA vs. Marshall, 4 p.m. ESPN

>> Buffalo Kruize (Moanalua), Texas-San Antonio: Played in 11 games off the bench this season after moving from the defensive line to the offensive line as a sophomore at the College of San Francisco.

Boca Raton, Dec. 21

USF vs. Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN

>> Kalan Ellis (Saint Louis), Syracuse: Played in only one game this year after suffering a lisfranc injury in August and taking a redshirt. He made nine starts in 11 games last year, giving up only one sack.

>> Austyn Kauhi (Kamehameha), Syracuse: Played in one game this year as a sophomore after playing one game as a freshman. Kauhi lost his offensive line coach, Mike Cavanaugh, in 2021 and head coach Dino Babers last month.

Gasparilla, Dec. 22

Georgia Tech vs. UCF, 1:30 p.m. ESPN

>> Lokahi Pauole (Kamehameha), Central Florida: Started at right guard all season for the explosive Knights. He has played 56 games in his career and started 47 of them. Senior Bula Schmidt, the starting guard on the other side, was born in Wahiawa. UCF is seventh in the NCAA in total offense.

Armed Forces, Dec. 23

No. 24 James Madison vs. Air Force, 10:30 a.m. KITV

>> Kupono Blake (Kamehameha), Air Force: The senior nose guard played in 12 games with 12 tackles this year, earning the first sack of his career to close the regular season in a loss to UNLV.

>> Evan Rau (Kamehameha), Air Force: The sophomore receiver made his NCAA debut this year and played in two games but has yet to show up on the depth chart.

Famous Idaho Potato, Dec. 22

Georgia State vs. Utah State, 10:30 a.m. ESPN

>> Kahanu Davis (Kapaa), Utah State: Stepped up from Southwestern junior college and got into four games this year, catching two passes for 14 yards against Idaho State, but has fallen off the depth chart since.

>> Hale Motu’apuaka (Punahou), Utah State: The senior had 32 tackles from his defensive tackle spot this season with two of his three sacks in the past month. He has played 57 games in his career, two off the program record, with 114 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

>> Tavo Motu’apuaka (Mililani), Utah State: The redshirt freshman and younger brother of Hale played in seven games on the offensive line after redshirting last year. He worked his way to the top of the depth chart but hasn’t played since starting at right guard against San Diego State in the beginning of November. He has played 397 snaps with 12 knockdowns in his brief career.

>> Siaosi Lauhingoa (Kahuku), Utah State: The Motu’apuakas’ cousin appeared in seven games with one tackle in his first year in the program after three seasons at Independence Community College and sits third on the depth chart at defensive tackle.

>> Dusten Ramsayer-Burdett (Kapaa), Utah State: Has struggled to find the field since transferring from Linfield College, appearing in only two games in two years and hasn’t appeared on the depth chart.

Las Vegas, Dec. 23

Utah vs. Northwestern, 2:30 p.m KITV

>> Ka’eo Akana (Roosevelt), Utah: Saw action in eight games on special teams as a freshman, earning his first and only tackle at Baylor. He hasn’t seen the field since October as he continues to develop.

>> Solatoa Moea’i (Punahou), Utah: Played all 11 games on special teams as a freshman while he works his way onto the depth chart at offensive line.

>> Miki Suguturaga (Punahou), Utah: Switched from defensive end to tight end before the season and finished with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He has played in 36 games in his career.

>> Aiki Vimahi (Kahuku), Utah: The junior had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games this season while holding down the middle of the Utes defensive line. He has played 35 games in his career with 39 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Hawaii, Dec. 23

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose St., 5:30 p.m. ESPN

>> Chevan Cordeiro (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Was named the Mountain West’s top quarterback last week after passing for 2,558 yards with 19 touchdowns this season. He is one of the Mountain West’s most prolific quarterbacks of all time, ranking third in attempts, completions and passing yards. He is ranked 25th all-time in NCAA history in total yards with 13,537. With 300 yards in the Hawaii Bowl he can pass Aaron Murray of Georgia, Philip Rivers of North Carolina State, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Kevin Kolb of Houston. He will be playing in his fourth bowl game.

>> Kyler Halvorsen (Kaiser), San Jose State: Made 10 of his 14 field-goal attempts this year with a long of 41 and missed only one extra point. It was his first college season as a field-goal kicker. He was a kickoff specialist during his two seasons at Hawaii.

>> La’akea Kapoi (Saint Louis), San Jose State: The highly recruited offensive lineman has not seen any action for the Spartans after transferring from San Diego State.

>> Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole (Campbell), San Jose State: The freshman is still waiting to make his NCAA debut as he works to climb the depth chart. The top two tight ends on the depth chart are seniors.

>> Quincy Likio (Saint Louis), San Jose State: Played in 11 games on the defensive line in his first year in San Jose, collecting nine tackles and a half sack. Five of his tackles and the sack came against Air Force, the most in his young career, including his stint at the College of San Mateo.

First Responder, Dec. 26

Texas State vs. Rice, 12:30 p.m. ESPN

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Carried the load for the Owls this year as the primary running back, rushing for 707 yards and five touchdowns while adding 395 yards and three touchdowns receiving. The junior, who moved to California for his senior prep season, has rushed for 835 yards in his career.

>> Tim Horn (Punahou), Rice: Made eight of 12 field goals in his junior season, with a long of 48. He also had eight touchbacks on 22 kickoffs to give him 40 for his career. He made all 44 of his extra-point tries to keep him perfect in his career.

>> Conor Hunt (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Booted the ball 48 times for a 39.6 average in his senior season with a long of 64 and six of his attempts inside the 20-yard line. He has an average of 40.3 on 97 punts in his career.

>> Matt Sykes (Saint Louis), Rice: Played in nine games for the Owls and caught one pass for 32 yards. The graduate student landed at Rice as a transfer from UCLA, where he saw action in 25 games and caught the lone touchdown pass of his career.

Guaranteed Rate, Dec. 26

Kansas vs. UNLV, 4 p.m. ESPN

>> Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu (Campbell), UNLV: The freshman linebacker got into four games this year, collecting three of his four tackles in one game, and is No. 2 on the depth chart at middle linebacker.

>> Cameron Friel (Kailua), UNLV: Headed into the season as the school’s record-holder in career completion percentage but didn’t attempt a pass as a junior after slipping to third on the depth chart. His only snap of the season resulted in a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against New Mexico.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), UNLV: Was named the national freshman of the year by the College Football Network after throwing for 2,794 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding three touchdowns on the ground. Maiava is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to on3.com.

>> Rashod Tanner (Moanalua), UNLV: The walk-on sophomore defensive back has been in the program for three years and made a leap this season by appearing in 11 games and making seven tackles.

Holiday, Dec. 27

No. 16 Louisville vs. Southern Cal, 3 p.m. KHON

>> Gino Quinones (Saint Louis), USC: The offensive lineman played only two games this season before suffering a leg injury that put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. The senior ended up playing 21 games in his career after moving from the defensive line to the offensive side of the ball.

Texas, Dec. 27

No. 22 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN

>> De’Zhaun Stribling (Kapolei), Oklahoma State: He exploded out of the gate after transferring from Washington State with 14 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown in four games before suffering a season-ending injury to his wrist. He has 109 catches for 1,271 yards in his career and there is hope for the bowl game as coach Mike Gundy said he expects him to be back by the end of the month.

Pop-Tarts, Dec. 28

No. 19 NC State vs. Kansas State, 12:45 p.m. ESPN

>> Uso Seumalo (Molokai), Kansas State: Saw action in 10 games on the interior defensive line for the Wildcats, collecting 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was honorable mention All-Big 12 despite battling injuries late in the season.

Alamo, Dec. 28

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 4:15 p.m. ESPN

>> Jayden de Laura (Saint Louis), Arizona: The junior threw for 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns before losing his job to Noah Fifita despite throwing for 3,685 yards and 25 scores the previous year and entering this season on the Manning and Maxwell award watch lists.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oklahoma: Was named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award for top quarterback. The Manning Award is the only one for quarterbacks that takes bowl games into account. Gabriel entered the transfer portal on Monday and sits at No. 8 on the NCAA’s career list for passing yardage, 24 yards behind Oregon’s Bo Nix and 4,352 behind record holder Case Keenum of Houston.

>> Gavin Hunter (Mililani), Arizona: The freshman is easing into college action, playing only one game this season and earning his first NCAA tackle in that contest.

>> Kamuela Ka’aihue (Roosevelt), Arizona: The freshman linebacker played in 11 games and made 14 tackles, 10 of them in the last two games. He wasn’t on the depth chart to start the season but has risen to No. 2 at weakside linebacker.

>> Jonah Savaiinaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: The anchor on the offensive line has not missed a game on Arizona’s powerful offense in the first two years of his career. The sophomore is second on the team in blocking rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

>> Julian Savaiinaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: The freshman defensive lineman hasn’t appeared in a game this season.

Gator, Dec. 29

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 7 a.m. ESPN

>> Tristan Martinez (‘Iolani), Clemson: The freshman walk-on receiver made his collegiate debut this season, trotting out for special teams in a 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in September, but hasn’t seen the field since.

Sun, Dec. 29

No. 15 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Oregon State, 9 a.m. KGMB

>> Jordan Botelho (Saint Louis), Notre Dame: Had a career-high 27 tackles in 11 starts with three sacks in his first year as a starter on the defensive line. The senior has played 46 games in his career with 60 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

>> Marist Liufau (Punahou), Notre Dame: Accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in February although he hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet. Liufau, a Butkus Award semifinalist, started all 12 games this year and has compiled 118 tackles and four sacks in his 33-game career.

>> Mason Tufaga (Saint Louis), Oregon State: He transferred from Utah after two years without playing, and the sophomore hasn’t made it onto the field for his new team, either, battling injuries since spring camp.

Cotton, Dec. 29

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 3 p.m. ESPN

>> Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku), Ohio State: The fifth-year senior got into seven games on the offensive line, running his career total to 27. Vimahi is No. 2 at right guard on the depth chart behind elite graduate student Matthew Jones.

Music City, Dec 30

Maryland vs. Auburn, 9 a.m. KITV

>> Taulia Tagovailoa (Kapolei), Maryland: Was named the second team All-Big Ten quarterback by coaches, behind J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. Tagovailoa was behind McCarthy on the preseason team and was second team along with Aidan O’Connell of Purdue behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud last year. McCarthy was third team last year.

ReliaQuest, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, 7 a.m. ESPN2

>> Trech Kekahuna (Saint Louis), Wisconsin: Played in four games in his freshman season, touching the ball once on a 17-yard kickoff return against Nebraska. Kekahuna missed workouts this summer due to a broken foot but has since earned snaps with the second team and the playing time that comes with it.

>> Kamo’i Latu (Saint Louis), Wisconsin: Played in 10 games this season, making 16 tackles after picking up 55 tackles the previous year. He has played in 36 games in his career with 94 tackles between two years at Utah and the last two with the Badgers.

Fiesta, Jan. 1

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 18 Liberty, 8 a.m. ESPN

>> Kilohana Haasenritter (Hilo), Oregon: The sophomore running back got into three games this season but didn’t have a carry after getting nine carries and scoring a touchdown last year.

>> Faaope Laloulu (Farrington), Oregon: Has not missed a game this season while splitting time at left tackle with a sophomore. The junior has already played 35 games in his career.

>> Iapani Laloulu (Farrington), Oregon: Has impressed coaches as a freshman, appearing in every game and earning the backup spot at both center and right guard. Even with all of the experienced linemen ahead of him, he still gets 20-plus snaps a game and hasn’t allowed a pressure.

>> Kawika Rogers (Kapaa), Oregon: The redshirt freshman made it into all 13 games this year on the offensive line after playing just 15 snaps in his first year with the program. He has already worked his way up to No. 2 on the depth chart at right tackle behind a junior.

>> Will Straton (Punahou), Oregon: The freshman inside linebacker is still waiting to make his college debut but hasn’t cracked the depth chart yet as he works between linebacker and safety.

Rose, Jan. 1

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 5 Alabama, noon, ESPN

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Was named a second-team All-Big Ten receiver along with Daniel Jackson of Minnesota and Deion Burks of Purdue behind Isaiah Williams of Illinois and repeat selection Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State. He was on the preseason third team.

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 3:45 p.m. ESPN

>> Tausili Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: The freshman got into only one game this season as the third option at strongside linebacker, but he is behind a junior and a senior.

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Washington: Started on the offensive line in the win over Oregon but was injured with 1 minute, 48 seconds left. He played 11 games this season and started seven this season, and the junior has played 30 in his career.

>> Liona Lefau (Kahuku), Texas: The linebacker made his way into all 13 games in his true freshman season, collecting seven tackles. He is No. 2 on the depth chart at middle linebacker behind senior Jaylan Ford.

>> Faatui Tuitele (Saint Louis), Washington: Got into 11 games this season despite dealing with nagging injuries and turned it into six tackles and two passes batted down. The junior has 31 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 41 games in his career.

>> Zion Tupuola-Fetui (Pearl City), Washington: Had 28 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his sixth year as an edge rusher with the program, compiling 87 tackles and 16 sacks in 48 games in his long career. He will be playing in his fourth bowl game.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Keonilei Akana (Kamehameha), Texas: Had nine digs and eight assists in two matches as the Longhorns beat Texas A&M and Southern Methodist to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Texas will play Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

>> Aria McComber (Punahou), Brigham Young: Had seven digs and five assists in a sweep of Weber State in the NCAA Tournament and then dug up nine balls in a sweep at the hands of Arizona in the next round.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland-Baltimore County: Had nine digs and six assists with an ace, but the Retrievers were swept out of the NCAA Tournament by USC.

>> Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani), Stanford: Had 18 digs in a sweep of Fresno State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then dug up 19 with five assists in a five-set win over Houston in the next round. Stanford will take on Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

>> Zoe Slaughter (Moanalua), Auburn: Had seven digs, but the Tigers were swept out of the NCAA Tournament by Western Michigan.

>> Sina Uluave (Punahou), Southern Methodist: Had 12 digs, an assist and an ace as the Mustangs beat Texas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but was held to seven digs in a loss to Texas in the next round.