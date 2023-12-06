comscore Japanese entrants at marathon expected to nearly double this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Japanese entrants at marathon expected to nearly double this year

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Ikuko Inoue, left, and Kana Ueda from Japan ran with thousands of others down18th Avenue toward the turn at Kilauea Avenue during the 2018 Honolulu Marathon. Runners from Japan made up nearly half of the 33,255 entrants in 2019, the last pre-pandemic race. There was no race in 2020 and a limited race in 2021. Last year, nearly, 5,500 came from Japan. This year, entrants from Japan are around 9,000 to 10,000, according to Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Ikuko Inoue, left, and Kana Ueda from Japan ran with thousands of others down18th Avenue toward the turn at Kilauea Avenue during the 2018 Honolulu Marathon. Runners from Japan made up nearly half of the 33,255 entrants in 2019, the last pre-pandemic race. There was no race in 2020 and a limited race in 2021. Last year, nearly, 5,500 came from Japan. This year, entrants from Japan are around 9,000 to 10,000, according to Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal.

The Honolulu Marathon is known as “The People’s Race” because anyone 7 or older can enter, and they’ll leave the lights on for you no matter how long you take to finish. Read more

