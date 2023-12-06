Japanese entrants at marathon expected to nearly double this year
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
Runners headed down 18th Avenue during last year’s Honolulu Marathon.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018
Ikuko Inoue, left, and Kana Ueda from Japan ran with thousands of others down18th Avenue toward the turn at Kilauea Avenue during the 2018 Honolulu Marathon. Runners from Japan made up nearly half of the 33,255 entrants in 2019, the last pre-pandemic race. There was no race in 2020 and a limited race in 2021. Last year, nearly, 5,500 came from Japan. This year, entrants from Japan are around 9,000 to 10,000, according to Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal.