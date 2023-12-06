Japanese entrants at marathon expected to nearly double this year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Marathon is known as “The People’s Race” because anyone 7 or older can enter, and they’ll leave the lights on for you no matter how long you take to finish. It could also be called that because of its economic impact on the people of Hawaii — especially those who work in visitor-related jobs.

The tourist entrants have mostly come from Japan. Around 9,000 to 10,000 are expected to toe the starting line near Aloha Tower for Sunday’s 51st annual 26.2-mile race, Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal said Tuesday.

That’s up from 5,469 of 28,411 entrants last year, according to honolulumarathon.org, but down from the last pre-pandemic race in 2019, when visitors from Japan were nearly 50% of the 33,255 entrants.

During the 2010s, people here from Japan for the marathon spent a total of more than $100 million each year in Hawaii on food, beverage and lodging during their average stay of 4 1/2 days, according to the Yomiuri Japan News.

“Of course, COVID changed everything,” Barahal said. “We didn’t have an event in 2020, and in 2021, it was very limited, mostly all locals (16,091 entrants, including 566 from Japan). As we’ve re-emerged, they’re coming back (from Japan).”

Some of the world’s most restrictive pandemic travel restrictions have finally been lifted; Japanese are traveling again in significant numbers, even though the yen is still weak compared to the dollar. That’s why this year’s entrants from Japan are expected to be several thousand more than last year’s.

No one knows if the numbers will ever reach the event record of 19,001 marathoners from Japan of the total 29,514 entrants in 1993, or 1995, when Honolulu was the world’s largest marathon with 34,434 entrants and 27,022 finishers.

Now, though, with relatively new associated events like the Start to Park 10k and Kalakaua Merrie Mile, locals and visitors who don’t want to or can’t do 26.2 miles can participate.

Plus, middle-distance superstars Hobbs Kessler, Yared Nuguse and defending champion Neil Gourley are here for Saturday’s mile, and the world record for a road race at the distance could be broken. Five Olympians, including American mile record-holder Nikki Hiltz, head the women’s field.

Kenyan Cynthia Limo, and Ethiopians Kasu Bitew Lemeneh and Sintayehu Tilahun Getahun lead the women’s elite marathoners.

The men’s elite runners include Reuben Kiprop Kerio (Kenya), who is making his sixth Honolulu appearance, and first-timers Abayneh Degu (Ethiopia), Paul Lonyangata (Kenya), Tsegay Weldlibanos (Eritrea) and Filmon Ande (Eritrea).

“I always think of the Honolulu Marathon as an athletic event,” Barahal said. “But at some point you have to realize it is a business, too. We will always maintain our core values, and the Japanese market is a key economic driver for us.

“Growth was astronomical between 1991 and ’95,” he added. “But I really think we’re sitting on the verge of our greatest growth.”

HONOLULU MARATHON

Marathon and Start to Park 10K start Sunday, 5 a.m.

Ala Moana Blvd./Queen St.

Packet Pickup and late registration

Hawaii Convention Center (also site of marathon expo)

Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kalakaua Merrie Mile, Saturday, 7 a.m.

Monsarrat Ave.