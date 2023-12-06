Scoreboard – December 6, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOCCER

ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kailua (varsity only at 2 p.m.); Kaimuki at Kaiser (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.); McKinley at Roosevelt (varsity only at 5:30 p.m.); Castle at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Moanalua (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha vs. Sidwell Friends (Md.), 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Clovis West (Calif.), 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School.

SOCCER

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).