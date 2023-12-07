comscore Column: Hawaii health workers call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Hawaii health workers call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

  • By Seiji Yamada, Arcy Imasa and Kalamaokaaina Niheu
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 p.m.

We health care and public health workers and future health workers of Hawaii call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s assault on Palestine. Read more

