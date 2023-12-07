Letter: Beware consequences of unfettered immigration

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has estimated that in three years there have been 1.7 million people who crossed the U.S. border and avoided detection or any contact or processing by Border Patrol agents. Many were in camouflage. What is in their backpacks? Thousands of fentanyl pills, other drugs or substances?

Certainly, more than a few are involved in criminal activity. How many are cartel enforcers extorting from their victims?

There are an estimated 580,000 homeless U.S. citizens. What services will they receive, with nearly 5 million immigrants streaming over the border since 2020? Artificial intelligence and automation are eliminating jobs at an accelerating pace. Where and how will these people live?

In 10 or 15 years, their now teenage children will be angry and frustrated by an abysmal dumbed down and failing educational system. How many will turn to crime?

Unregulated immigration is a time bomb.

Chris DiSante

St. Louis Heights

