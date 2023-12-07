comscore Letter: Beware consequences of unfettered immigration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Beware consequences of unfettered immigration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has estimated that in three years there have been 1.7 million people who crossed the U.S. border and avoided detection or any contact or processing by Border Patrol agents. Read more

