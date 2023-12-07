Letter: Government does not meet costs of programs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With respect to “Meet true costs of nonprofit services” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 3), I echo this sentiment of need that many community-based organizations (CBOs) are dealing with.

As the CEO of the Domestic Action Violence Center (DVAC) and a member of the Hawaii True Cost Coalition, I attest the article is wholly fact-based. In fact, a CBO helping the homeless closed its doors last week.

DVAC is incredibly thankful for the government contract funding we receive to assist victims of domestic violence with safety and freedom through legal services. Yet the true cost to operate has never been met by any governmental agency.

It’s the community and businesses that fill the gaps, yet many of them also struggle with the challenges of rising costs of living.

CBOs save lives, yet if the funding does not increase, staff positions will not be filled, programs may end, but worse, lives may be lost.

Monique R. Ibarra, MSW

Chief executive officer, Domestic Violence Action Center

