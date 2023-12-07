Editorial | Letters Letter: No Labels only pretends to be nonpartisan group Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I want to call attention to the efforts of the group No Labels to get a place on the presidential ballot. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I want to call attention to the efforts of the group No Labels to get a place on the presidential ballot. At first it appeared to be a genuine “third-party” nonpartisan group. But it has changed its intentions and strategy, publishing polls and statistics and giving interviews that show it knows it cannot get its candidate elected to the presidency. No Labels has said it will nominate a Republican, and are trying to manipulate the presidential election so it’s more likely that neither major party candidate wins 270 votes in the Electoral College. In that case, the group can either persuade electors to change their votes, presumably to the Republican, or the House of Representatives chooses the president, with each state getting one vote. With our unbalanced House, that would mean a Republican would be elected president. We should beware of the “No Labels” campaign to get on the ballot, and of this group’s partisan intent. Beppie Shapiro Wilhelmina Rise EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: O’Connor, Faith Evans broke new ground