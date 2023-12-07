Letter: No Labels only pretends to be nonpartisan group

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to call attention to the efforts of the group No Labels to get a place on the presidential ballot. Read more

I want to call attention to the efforts of the group No Labels to get a place on the presidential ballot.

At first it appeared to be a genuine “third-party” nonpartisan group. But it has changed its intentions and strategy, publishing polls and statistics and giving interviews that show it knows it cannot get its candidate elected to the presidency.

No Labels has said it will nominate a Republican, and are trying to manipulate the presidential election so it’s more likely that neither major party candidate wins 270 votes in the Electoral College. In that case, the group can either persuade electors to change their votes, presumably to the Republican, or the House of Representatives chooses the president, with each state getting one vote.

With our unbalanced House, that would mean a Republican would be elected president. We should beware of the “No Labels” campaign to get on the ballot, and of this group’s partisan intent.

Beppie Shapiro

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter