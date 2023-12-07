Letter: Oppose Alaska Airlines’ plan to buy Hawaiian Air

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines is not merging with Alaskan Airlines. It is being acquired (“Hawaiian and Alaska to merge,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 4).

Hawaii must oppose this deal. Hawaii stands to lose jobs, tax revenue, talent and an airline that is synonymous with our state. Also, interisland fares likely will increase and the frequency of flights decrease. Nothing beneficial for Hawaii and its people is likely from this sale of Hawaiian Airlines.

Asdaq Wahid

Aina Haina

