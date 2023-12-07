Editorial | Letters Letter: Oppose Alaska Airlines’ plan to buy Hawaiian Air Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Airlines is not merging with Alaskan Airlines. It is being acquired (“Hawaiian and Alaska to merge,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 4). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Airlines is not merging with Alaskan Airlines. It is being acquired (“Hawaiian and Alaska to merge,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 4). Hawaii must oppose this deal. Hawaii stands to lose jobs, tax revenue, talent and an airline that is synonymous with our state. Also, interisland fares likely will increase and the frequency of flights decrease. Nothing beneficial for Hawaii and its people is likely from this sale of Hawaiian Airlines. Asdaq Wahid Aina Haina EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: O’Connor, Faith Evans broke new ground