The recent proposed merger and/or financial bailout of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines sounds like the greatest and best corporate airline alliance in commercial aviation history. Really. Read more

The recent proposed merger and/or financial bailout of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines sounds like the greatest and best corporate airline alliance in commercial aviation history. Really. The past quarterly financial statements that Hawaiian Airlines has produced show it barely was making a profit.

The recent comments by the CEOs of both companies have too much “icing-on-the-cake,” so to speak.

Hawaiian Airlines has been breaking even on its spreadsheets because of those immoral baggage fees and outrageous fares. What’s the deal in it for the consumers?

I hope the federal agencies will review this cozy proposal with a fine-tooth comb, and I hope that they look out for the consumers like myself and not focus on the companies’ monopoly and their greedy intent.

Make no mistake, the driving forces here are the shareholders and investors. Their interests come first and the consumer can take a back seat to nowhere.

This was the financial lifeline that Hawaiian Airlines has been looking for. I hope the federal agencies reviewing this merger/bailout reject this proposal. It won’t serve the public interest as the airlines say it will. Trust me!

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

