The future of Haiku Stairs looks grim. On Tuesday, a Circuit Court judge found that the city did not need to conduct a new environmental impact statement or supplemental environmental impact statement before proceeding with its plans to remove the stairs. Read more

It’s a blow for supporters of the iconic but decaying steel staircase, built on a steep ridge overlooking Kaneohe and offering spectacular views. But they vow to appeal and perhaps persuade Kualoa Ranch to take over the stairs.

Both seem like long shots, but stay tuned.