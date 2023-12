Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At long last, charges have been filed against the suspect in the hit-and-run death of McKinley High School student Sara Yara, 16. Read more

At long last, charges have been filed against the suspect in the hit-and-run death of McKinley High School student Sara Yara, 16. Mitchel Yoshiji Miyashiro, 46, was charged Tuesday with first-degree negligent homicide, among other offenses, nearly nine months after the tragedy. Miyashiro had no driver’s license and 164 citations when he was arrested a day after the incident; he apparently was driving his parents’ car.

Let’s hope the time it took for prosecutors to gather evidence leads to justice for Yara and her family. At the very least, given his long list of driving violations, let’s keep Miyashiro off the streets, finally.