Hawaii audiences will see a familiar face when Samantha Neyland Trumbo, who was Miss Hawaii USA 2020, stars as Chelsea Alexander in the new holiday rom-com “Christmas Rescue” on the subscription streaming service BET+.

Trumbo also made her mark here in the isles when she successfully campaigned to have June 19, or Juneteenth — the commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States — designated as a Day of Remembrance in Hawaii.

Since moving to the mainland in 2021, she has married actor Ty Trumbo, helped expand the National Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant and become a certified life coach.

In the film “Christmas Rescue,” Chelsea (Trumbo) is kidnapped from her holiday-themed wedding by an ex-boyfriend (Cameron Bailey) who is determined to win her back. Donny Carrington stars as Chelsea’s husband- to-be; Robin Givens and Mario Van Peebles play Chelsea’s parents.

“The story is about my character choosing between which love interest she’s going to go with, and it’s so cute,” Trumbo said, calling from Los Angeles. “It’s such a perfect family holiday movie. You will laugh, you’ll smile and you’ll cry. Probably a mix of all three. Christmas is such a magical time in general, and then you throw in a little romance, it’s just perfect.”

“Christmas Rescue” is scheduled to debut Dec. 14 on BET+.

“It’s just exactly what you want in a Christmas movie. It’s so fun. It’s really funny, and there’s so much love in it.”

For more, visit bet.plus.