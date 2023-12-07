comscore Christmas trees still available across Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Christmas trees still available across Oahu

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Employee Kalai Crawford worked with a tree Tuesday at the pop-up business Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center.

    Employee Kalai Crawford worked with a tree Tuesday at the pop-up business Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Employee Rob DeJesus prepared a customer’s tree for wrapping.

    Employee Rob DeJesus prepared a customer’s tree for wrapping.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The search was over Tuesday for Acey Ferreira of Kaneohe as he loaded his flocked tree from Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, destined for his 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

    The search was over Tuesday for Acey Ferreira of Kaneohe as he loaded his flocked tree from Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, destined for his 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Holt family of Moilili shopped for a tree. Shown are Kaloku, left, Kalai and Kaloku Holt Sr. carrying Kalamaku.

    The Holt family of Moilili shopped for a tree. Shown are Kaloku, left, Kalai and Kaloku Holt Sr. carrying Kalamaku.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Employee David Chugg got ready to flock another tree.

    Employee David Chugg got ready to flock another tree.

The holiday season is in full swing, with many Hawaii residents beginning their holiday decorating with a Christmas tree — the first mainland shipment arriving from Oregon and Washington on Nov. 5. Read more

