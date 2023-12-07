Christmas trees still available across Oahu
- By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:26 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Employee Kalai Crawford worked with a tree Tuesday at the pop-up business Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Employee Rob DeJesus prepared a customer’s tree for wrapping.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The search was over Tuesday for Acey Ferreira of Kaneohe as he loaded his flocked tree from Christmas Hawaii at Ala Moana Center, destined for his 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Holt family of Moilili shopped for a tree. Shown are Kaloku, left, Kalai and Kaloku Holt Sr. carrying Kalamaku.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Employee David Chugg got ready to flock another tree.
