North Shore killers get extended sentences | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

North Shore killers get extended sentences

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kevin Emery, husband of Telma Boinville, who was killed at a vacation rental on the North Shore in 2017, pointed to the witness stand while addressing court Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kevin Emery, husband of Telma Boinville, who was killed at a vacation rental on the North Shore in 2017, pointed to the witness stand while addressing court Wednesday.

Today marks the sixth anniversary of the 2017 vicious murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville at a North Shore vacation rental, a day after a 26-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were finally sentenced in what the judge called “one of the most heinous cases to occur in Hawaii.” Read more

