Adventist Health Castle has added two new providers to its team:

>> Barak Younoszai, D.O., is an interventional cardiologist with over two dec­ades of experience practicing medicine in Honolulu. He graduated from the Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, Calif., and continued his education by completing a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology from the University of Hawaii followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology from the University of Massachusetts. Younoszai specializes in ischemic heart disease and coronary artery disease and offers cardiac catheterizations and percutaneous coronary interventions.

>> David A. Kaminskas, M.D., is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with a particular interest in prevention of neurologic disease. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. He then completed a medicine internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan and a surgical internship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Kaminskas practices general neurology and subspecializes in headaches and strokes.

