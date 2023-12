Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii softball team added Fullerton College transfer Macy Brandl to the 2025 class, head coach Bob Coolen announced on Wednesday. Brandl will join the Rainbow Wahine with three years of eligiblity remaining.

Brandl has some experience with Hawaii softball, pitching for the Hornets at UH’s Fall Preseason Classic. She struck out 19 hitters and walked six in 14 innings pitched at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The right-hander throws between 57-61 mph. She throws a screwball along with the other pitches in her arsenal.

Brandl will finish the 2024 season with Fullerton College before transfering to UH in the fall to join fellow 2025 signees Jaeda Abcede (Campbell), Sunni Kahanu (Mililani), Kolbi Kochi (Mililani), Kiani-Taylor Soller (Kamehameha), Kennedy Thompson (Saugus High School, Calif.), and Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma (Kapolei).

Three Silverswords earn AVCA honors

Three members of the Chaminade women’s volleyball team were named AVCA Division II All-Americans.

Right-side hitter Ajack Malual earned a third team nod, while setter Leilani Ama and libero Hula Crisostomos were named honorable mention. Ama was also named the AVCA Division II National Freshman of the Year.

Malual also made the All-PacWest first team, the AVCA All-West Region first team, and the D2CCA All-West second team in her sophomore campaign. She led Chaminade with 382 kills at 3.35 kills per set. Malual led the PacWest with 51 aces and averaged 0.45 per set. She is the first Silversword in program history to be named All-America as defined by the AVCA (first, second or third team selections).

Ama won the first AVCA major national award in Chaminade history after helping lead the Silverswords to their first 30-win season and the top seed in the NCAA Division II West Regional. Ama finished the season with 1,114 assists, the second most in program history. She finished second in the PacWest with 9.21 assists per set, while also adding 86 kills, 21 service aces and 42 total blocks. Ama was named the PacWest Setter and Freshman of the Year along with the all-conference first team nod. She was also named the AVCA All-West Region Freshman of the Year and earned AVCA All-West honorable mention and D2CCA all-region second team selections.

Crisostomos led the PacWest with 590 digs at a 4.92 average. Both marks ranked second all-time for a single season in Chaminade history. She finished in the top 10 in the PacWest in aces with a 0.36 average. The grad transfer was named the PacWest Libero of the Year and to the all-conference first team.