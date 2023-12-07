Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager enters NCAA’s transfer portal

“Schager Bombs” will no longer be launched in Manoa.

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager is entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“After much prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to the enter transfer portal,” Schager posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am forever grateful for everything Hawaii has done for me on and off the field. I am so thankful for the relationships that I have created here, which I will take with me forever. This place is truly special and one of a kind.”

Schager, whose long throws have earned the name “Schager Bombs,” ranks 10th nationally in passing yardage with 3,542. He led the 5-8 Rainbow Warriors to victories in three of their last four games.

Last week, Chang refuted a report that Schager was leaving the program. But Chang met on Wednesday with the fourth-year Warrior, and Schager said he decided to test the open market.

After their meeting, Schager thanked Chang and said: “I love you.”

“I said, ‘I love you, too,’” Chang said.

According to people familiar with the situation, Schager’s representatives — led by rapper Lil Wayne — encouraged the 6-foot-3, 225-pound QB to seek other opportunities.

Last week, The Athletic reported that starting quarterbacks had a value of at least $500,000 in name, image, likeness deals. Previously, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said top-tier quarterbacks would cost $1 million to $2 million.

“We’ll be OK,” Chang told the Star-Advertiser.

During the recently completed season, the Warriors added run/pass-option (RPO) concepts to make use of Schager’s running and complement the run-and-shoot offense. Schager completed 63.2% of his throws for 26 touchdowns this season. In the last four games, when the RPO was added, he averaged 6.5 yards on non-sack scrambles and keepers.

“We build offenses that (the players) are comfortable with,” Chang said. “We build offenses around what quarterbacks can do. That’s where the development of him getting better came. We did a lot of things that he was good at.”

Slotback Pofele Ashlock, who caught 83 Schager passes this season, said: “We’re building something here. That’s the biggest thing. Regardless if Schager’s here — we wish him the best — but we still have to keep going for us.”

Micah Alejado, a quarterback from top-ranked Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, said he will sign with the Warriors on Dec. 20, the first day a football prospect can sign a National Letter of Intent. “I’m not going anywhere else,” Alejado told the Star-Advertiser on Wednesday.

Alejado said he plans to enroll at UH in January, participate in the offseason program and spring training, and then attend Bishop Gorman’s commencement ceremony.

Jake Farrell, Jonah Chong and John-Keawe Sagapolutele are the remaining quarterbacks on UH’s roster.

Dalen Morris completed his NCAA eligibility last month, and Joey Yellen has already entered portal.

Ashlock, now the Warriors’ highest-profile offensive player, said he “absolutely” will remain with the Warriors. “I’m staying,” said Ashlock, who grew up in Texas but has several relatives in Hawaii. “Hawaii’s my home. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else. … And my brother’s coming (to UH next season). I love my brother.”