Scoreboard – December 7, 2023

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha vs. Sidwell Friends (Md.), 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Clovis West (Calif.), 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School.

SOCCER

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) loser vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) loser, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua loser vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) winner vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) winner, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua winner vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) winner, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Division I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m. Division II, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow).

SWIMMING

ILH: 5 p.m. at Kamehameha.