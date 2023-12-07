Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – December 7, 2023 Today Updated 12:14 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar TODAY BASKETBALL ‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha vs. Sidwell Friends (Md.), 3:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Clovis West (Calif.), 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School. SOCCER ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). FRIDAY BASKETBALL ‘Iolani Classic girls: Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) loser vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) loser, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua loser vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/Sidwell Friends (Md.) winner vs. Kahuku/Clovis West (Calif.) winner, 6:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Kailua winner vs. Campbell/Sierra Canyon (Calif.) winner, 8 p.m.; games at ‘Iolani High School. SOCCER ILH girls: Division I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m. Division II, Damien vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park Field No. 2. OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Radford at Pearl City Aiea at Leilehua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Waipahu at Kapolei (boys JV at 5:30 p.m.; boys varsity to follow). SWIMMING ILH: 5 p.m. at Kamehameha. Previous Story Television and radio – December 7, 2023