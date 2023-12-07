Tua tops voting for Pro Bowl Games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in balloting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The Saint Louis School graduate has 59,680 votes, more than 15,000 ahead of the second top voter, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (44,095 votes), according to results released by the NFL on Wednesday.

Rounding out the top five are San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (43,331), Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill (39,928) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (38,720).

Tagovailoa has passed for 3,457 yards and 24 touchdowns. He ranks second in the AFC to Stroud and third in the NFL in passing yards, with Stroud at 3,540 yards and Washington’s Sam Howell, who leads the NFC in passing yards, at 3,466.

The combination of Tagovailoa and Hill has the Dolphins atop the AFC East at 9-3 and tied with the best record in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens.

McCaffrey is the only running back to crack the 1,000-yard barrier so far. The all-around back has 1,032 yards rushing, ahead of Titans back Derrick Henry (841), and also has 17 total touchdowns (12 rushing, five receiving).

Hill leads all NFL receivers with 1,481 yards, nearly 300 yards more than CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys (1,182 yards). The dynamic Hill also has 12 receiving TDs, with the closest receiver being Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans with 10 TDs.

Kelce ranks eighth in the AFC and 17th in the NFL in receiving, but he brings a transcent reach to the game — he’s dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was named Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year.

The 49ers lead all NFL team in total votes received, followed by the Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

Just like in past years, the Pro Bowl Games will provide fans with an opportunity to vote for their favorite players to compete in a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in a flag football game, led by head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

In addition to the Feb. 4 event, ESPN will air the Pro Bowl Skills Show on Feb. 1.

Fans can vote as often as they would like to send the league’s best players at each position to Orlando for the Pro Bowl Games until Dec. 25 across a variety of platforms, including ProBowl.com/Vote and club sites. Fans also can vote on “X” (formerly Twitter) during the final two weeks (Dec. 11-25).