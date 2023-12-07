comscore UH’s da Silva enjoys making impact in his role as a leader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

UH’s da Silva enjoys making impact in his role as a leader

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Bernardo da Silva went up for a shot over Niagara’s Aime Rutayisire on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Bernardo da Silva went up for a shot over Niagara’s Aime Rutayisire on Nov. 16 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

At 6 feet 9, Hawaii center Bernardo da Silva has a 7-2 wing span. Read more

Previous Story
UH quarterback Schager enters transfer portal
Next Story
Television and radio – December 7, 2023

Scroll Up