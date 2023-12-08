Letter: Biden shouldn’t run for reelection against Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Current news reports point to a political disaster-in-the-making next November. Recent polls show President Joe Biden evoking little enthusiasm among swing voters and trailing Donald Trump by growing majorities in the key swing states, like Pennsylvania and Ohio, which determine election outcomes these days.

Not only does Biden seem to many voters simply too old and frail to be president, but his judgment appears to have frayed also. He endorsed the ferocious Israeli military assault on innocent civilians in Gaza by offering the Israelis huge new resources to make war. These policies have split the Democratic Party across the country and alienated large numbers of younger voters.

In short, to nominate Biden for a second term next November may guarantee a second term for Donald Trump. Four more Trump years will likely undermine the institutions and sense of community our democracy depends upon. We need a younger and wiser candidate who can both defeat Trump and protect and expand our cherished freedoms and aspirations to be better.

Noel Kent

Manoa

