Oahu’s West Side is reeling from a series of violent — and deadly — crimes over the past six months, along with ongoing gambling operations and public drug use. That brought an estimated 100 people out to a community meeting on Tuesday.

Concerted action by the Honolulu Police Department has reduced the number of known gaming establishments, Maj. Mike Lambert reported. HPD has also set up a process for reporting game rooms on Department of Hawaiian Home Lands homesteads. And stay tuned: Bills 57 and 58 to beef up penalties and enforcement against landlords who host gambling rooms will have City Council hearings in early 2024.