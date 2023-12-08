comscore Kualoa Ranch considers having Haiku Stairs on its property | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Kualoa Ranch considers having Haiku Stairs on its property

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs, the group attempting to block the city’s demolition of the once legally accessible steel steps built along a sheer ridgeline above Kaneohe, isn’t the only entity interested in the Windward Oahu landmark. Read more

Previous Story
Pay raise, expanded evaluation proposed for state schools chief

Scroll Up