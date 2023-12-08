City Council swears in Martin as new liquor commissioner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lisa Martin’s appointment to the Honolulu Liquor Commission was confirmed Wednesday by the Honolulu City Council, bringing the commission to its full five members.

Martin took her oath of office following her confirmation.

Martin currently works as a financial coordinator and human resources professional at Sutton Construction Inc. She also owns IT and cloud solution provider Cloudscape Corp. Her confirmation fills the vacancy left following former Chair Seth Buckley’s resignation, and she will serve the remainder of a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

“I am grateful that Lisa Martin has agreed to take on this very important challenge in serving the people of the City and County of Honolulu,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a release. “I am confident in her commitment to the community and ability to be impartial, intuitive and analytical in her role as a commissioner.”

The Honolulu Liquor Commission has the “sole jurisdiction, power, authority, and discretion to grant, refuse, suspend, and revoke any license for the manufacture, importation, or sale of liquor” in the city and county.