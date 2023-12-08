comscore On the Move: Kanoe Naone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

On the Move: Kanoe Naone

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 a.m.

Girl Scouts of Hawaii has selected Kanoe Naone as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8. Read more

Previous Story
Pay raise, expanded evaluation proposed for state schools chief
Next Story
Study documents harm to coral reefs from overfishing

Scroll Up