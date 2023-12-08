Hawaii News On the Move: Kanoe Naone Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Girl Scouts of Hawaii has selected Kanoe Naone as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. >> Girl Scouts of Hawaii has selected Kanoe Naone as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8. Naone brings over 20 years of experience leading nonprofit and educational organizations. She previously served as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Valley in Southern California from 2017 to 2022 before launching her company, La‘au Inc. From 2007 to 2017 she was the CEO of the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture. Naone holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she also earned an M.A. and B.A. in political science. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Pay raise, expanded evaluation proposed for state schools chief Next Story Study documents harm to coral reefs from overfishing