On the Move: Kanoe Naone

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Girl Scouts of Hawaii has selected Kanoe Naone as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 8. Naone brings over 20 years of experience leading nonprofit and educational organizations. She previously served as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Valley in Southern California from 2017 to 2022 before launching her company, La‘au Inc. From 2007 to 2017 she was the CEO of the Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture. Naone holds a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she also earned an M.A. and B.A. in political science.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.