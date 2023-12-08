comscore Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on anniversaryof day of infamy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on anniversaryof day of infamy

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  Pearl Harbor survivor Harry Chandler, left, shook hands Thursday with Gov. Josh Green during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Pearl Harbor survivor Harry Chandler, left, shook hands Thursday with Gov. Josh Green during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

  Navy sailors manned the rails of the USS Decatur as it passed the USS Arizona memorial.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Navy sailors manned the rails of the USS Decatur as it passed the USS Arizona memorial.

  Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Lee, left, joined fellow veterans and members of the audience Thursday in a moment of silence.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Lee, left, joined fellow veterans and members of the audience Thursday in a moment of silence.

  A bugler saluted as Marines performed a rifle salute during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, a bugler saluted as Marines performed a rifle salute during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

At the age of 102, Harry Chandler returned to Pearl Harbor for the first time since he survived the infamous surprise attack on the base on Dec. 7, 1941. Read more

