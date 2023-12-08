Pearl Harbor survivors reflect on anniversaryof day of infamy
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:55 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Pearl Harbor survivor Harry Chandler, left, shook hands Thursday with Gov. Josh Green during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Navy sailors manned the rails of the USS Decatur as it passed the USS Arizona memorial.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pearl Harbor survivor Robert Lee, left, joined fellow veterans and members of the audience Thursday in a moment of silence.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a bugler saluted as Marines performed a rifle salute during the 82nd-anniversary commemoration at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
