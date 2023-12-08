comscore Study documents harm to coral reefs from overfishing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Study documents harm to coral reefs from overfishing

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES The state Board of Land and Natural Resources will consider more restrictive regulations on the fishing of herbivores, like surgeonfish, as they help to maintain a healthy reef.

Aquatic biologists have long known the importance of algae-eating fish to the overall health of coral reefs. But new research documents just how important species like surgeonfish and parrotfish are to Hawaii’s coral reefs. Read more

